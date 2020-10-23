The Dalton Police Department has warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old Randall Lee Hawkins for his role in an early Friday morning shooting that left a Dalton man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his hip.
The victim is expected to survive and recover.
Hawkins is wanted on warrants for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and police are asking anyone with information about his location to contact authorities.
The shooting happened at 522 Straight St. shortly after 5 a.m. Police were sent to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at the residence, and officers found 63-year-old Charles Gray on the porch in front of one of the apartments bleeding from his left hip. Officers provided first aid until EMS arrived to take over Gray’s care.
Investigators spoke with multiple witnesses who identified Hawkins as the shooter. Early indications are that Gray and Hawkins were in a fight the day before the shooting over drugs and that the fight led to Hawkins returning to the residence and shooting Gray. Hawkins fled the scene in a black, late model passenger car.
Anyone who has information about the location of Hawkins is asked to please contact Detective Jacob Burger at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-325, or call 911.
