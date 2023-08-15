Landscaping crews will begin work soon at the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library to deal with ongoing drainage issues in the courtyard area near the library’s entrance.
The work will include adding two copper downspout chains, the introduction of catch basins which will be tied into existing stormwater drains, grading the area and replacing the existing plants and tree.
The large tree that has outgrown the space will be replaced by a smaller Japanese weeping maple more suited to the space.
More than a dozen autumn ferns will be planted, as well as about 10 hostas.
“We hate to lose even one tree, but it is too big for the space and the leaves clog the gutter, which adds to the drainage problem,” said Northwest Georgia Regional Library System Director Darla Chambliss. “This will add more light to the area, fix the water runoff issue, and the work will make the library’s front entry more inviting and it will allow us to make better use of the space.”
Library Administrator Brandy Wyatt said fixing the drainage issues will allow for better access for patrons who use the library’s meeting room for programs and meetings.
“Plus, the kids love to watch the rain drip down the stormwater drains,” Wyatt said.
The work will be done by Felker Construction, and could begin as early as Wednesday and should take a couple of days if the weather permits.
