Drive-thru clinic for COVID-19 vaccine praised

Very smooth.
That's how some of those who received a COVID-19 vaccination at a drive-thru clinic at the Dalton Convention Center on Wednesday described the experience. The clinic was a joint effort of the city of Dalton, Whitfield County and the North Georgia Health District.
"They did a great job," said Dalton's Maynard Sexton. "It took us about five minutes to get the vaccine. I'd recommend this to people if they do it again."
Cheryl McFadden, also from Dalton, said it also took her about five minutes to receive the vaccine.
"Everything went really smoothly," she said. "I don't have any complaints."
Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle said the goal was to get people checked in and through the line in about five or six minutes. Vaccinations were by appointment only to Georgia residents ages 65 and older and their "immediate" caretakers. There was no charge.
"Our goal is to give the vaccine to about 700 people here today," Pangle said. "This is a collaboration between the city of Dalton and Whitfield County. We've got the Dalton Fire Department, the Whitfield County Fire Department, the Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency and Community Hospice, which is owned by City Council member Annalee Harlan, up here helping out today."
Luis Viamonte, a retired Dalton physician, was among those administering the shots.
"It's important for people to get the vaccine," he said. "This is the only way we are going to get past this pandemic. And it's important for me to do what I can to get people vaccinated."
This was the second drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic held at the convention center by the organizers. The first was on Monday. Together, the clinics provided the first dose of the two-dose vaccine to some 1,300 Whitfield County residents.
"We want to do at least one more if we can get the vaccine," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District, said the health district and the Whitfield County Health Department partnered with the city and county on this effort by providing the vaccine and some equipment and personnel, while the city recruited health care providers to administer the vaccine.
"This clinic is invaluable in assisting with the massive task of getting our residents vaccinated as quickly as possible," she said.
