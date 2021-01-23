Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to start at Edwards Park on Wednesday

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing starts Wednesday at Edwards Park in Varnell.
Testing will then be conducted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment. Go to mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting to register.
According to the North Georgia Health District, this will be a nasal swab test to determine the presence of the virus. Results will be available within 48 hours. Testing is free, but insurance will be accepted if people have it.
The testing will be provided by MAKO Medical, of Raleigh, North Carolina, under contract with the health district as local health departments shift their efforts to vaccination from testing.
"The parking lot behind the community center building at Edwards is the specific site for the drive-thru," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen. "Basketball games and practices typically start after 3:30 p.m. each day, so the testing group will leave prior to that and free up those parking spaces for kids and parents."
Jensen said testing remains important.
"We must continue testing and the quarantine of any positive cases as we also make progress on the current rollout of the vaccine to those 65 and older," he said. "By taking some of the load off the health department, we can allow them to continue to ramp up vaccinations."
