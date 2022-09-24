The city of Dalton will offer Pfizer bi-valent COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Tuesday at a drive-thru clinic at the Dalton Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
There is no charge for the booster shots which the manufacturer states is effective in preventing infection from or reducing the chances of severe illness from both the original strains of COVID-19 and also the omicron variant.
The drive-thru clinic is available as a booster dose for people ages 18 and up who were previously fully vaccinated against COVID-19. There will be no first or second doses available. Anyone who wants to get a booster shot at the drive-thru clinic is asked to bring their vaccine card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.