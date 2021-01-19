Drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic
Mike Trammell, age 63, of Villanow, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 while working at his job. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Myrtis Trammell; nephews, David Cockburn and Randy Trammell. Mike was a member of East Armuchee Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. …
Mr. William F. "Bill" Locke, age 67, of Ringgold, Georgia, departed this life Monday, January 18, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 28, 1953 in Dalton, GA, a son of the late William Luther and Mildred Raper Locke, He was also preceded in death by his brother…
Lois Vaughn, age 85, of Dalton, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Hamilton Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her parents; John and Estelle Franklin, sisters; Polly Pritchard, Bernice Stewart, Betty Ann Gowin and brother, Bud Franklin. She was a member of Dalton Church of God.…
