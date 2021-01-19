Drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic

Contributed photo

Luis Viamonte, a retired Dalton doctor, gives a COVID-19 vaccination shot to a Whitfield County resident Monday during a drive-thru clinic at the Dalton Convention Center. The city of Dalton teamed up with Whitfield County and a number of volunteers to provide vaccinations to about 600 people. Another drive-through clinic is planned today at the convention center. The clinic is by appointment only for Georgia residents 65 or older, and all slots have been taken.