The public health Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics scheduled for today at the Dalton Convention Center and Woodstock City Church have been postponed due to predicted storms.
We regret having to postpone these clinics but want to prevent risking the safety of everyone involved.
New dates for these two clinics will be shared as soon as possible with the media, on social media and on the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.