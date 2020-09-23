While local public health experts wondered if the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would frighten people away from Tuesday's drive-thru flu shot clinic or draw more in, the answer was absolutely the latter.
"We weren't sure what people were going to do, but it's a bigger turnout this year, and we're very pleased," said Sharrel Jones, manager for the Whitfield County Health Department. "We were supposed to start at 9 a.m., but we actually started 30 minutes early, because so many cars were lined up, and we may do a second one" at a later date.
The main "question we had was would (COVID-19) scare people away, or would more people want (a flu shot)?" seconded Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District. "We are absolutely seeing a greater number of people here today" than in previous editions.
It's particularly pivotal to receive a flu shot this year in the midst of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as experts warn of a coronavirus-flu "twindemic" that could further strain the healthcare system.
"We are especially concerned this year that as many residents as possible get vaccinated against the flu to reduce the dangerous risk of being infected with both flu and COVID-19," King said. "That could overwhelm our healthcare infrastructure, and nobody wants that."
The flu has killed an average of 37,000 Americans per year since 2010, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Less than half of Americans received a flu shot last year.
CDC Director Robert Redfield said last month he hopes at least 65% of Americans will take a flu shot this year and that the CDC has procured an extra 10 million doses of this season's flu vaccine.
Dalton's Mimi Evans and her mother, Harriet Moore, were among those who received flu shots Tuesday in the Dalton Convention Center parking lot.
"It's important for my mom, and I've gotten one for years," Evans said. The drive-thru method is "very convenient."
While Evans gets a flu shot each year, this flu season coinciding with the pandemic provided even more motivation, she said. "That is important, and I'm getting it sooner this year" than usual.
The flu shot drive-thru was offered sooner than usual this year, too, as it's usually in October, said Jones, a registered nurse. "We figured we'd better start early, because we don't want that 'twindemic.'"
Those 65 and older had the option Tuesday of receiving the quadrivalent vaccine, which protects against four strands of the flu (two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses), or the high dose vaccine, which is also a quadrivalent guarding against four strains but boasts "four times the antigen it takes to protect a person,'' while those ages 18-64 could only have the former, King said. A "flu shot builds immunity, which is especially important for those with weakened immune systems, which typically happens as we age, (and the high dose vaccine) is very popular" with older people.
The Whitfield County Health Department has offered drive-thru flu shot clinics since 2008, and in 2009, they provided the H1N1 influenza virus via drive-thru to "thousands in the North Georgia Health District," King said. As a precaution against COVID-19, all health department employees who assisted Tuesday with flu shots wore not only masks, but face shields, as "it's all about safety here."
The health department, along with partners like Whitfield County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA), have prepared and practiced for years for the possibility of a pandemic.
"We always knew a pandemic was possible, and it has come," King said. "What's great about the drive-thru clinic is it's safe, convenient and keeps people separate in their vehicles."
And when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, it's possible it could be distributed in a drive-thru format by health departments, she said. "None of that has been decided, but it's been discussed, and we're planning for that possibility."
Those who missed Tuesday's drive-thru can still procure a flu shot, and "for many people, it's no cost, because of insurance, Medicare, Medicaid," etc., King said. For those who do pay, the health department charges $25 for the regular vaccine and $65 for the high dose, which are "very competitive prices."
People can receive a flu shot at the Whitfield County Health Department without making an appointment, said Jones. "They can show up from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, or 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. the other days."
Jones also noted the health department is still performing free COVID-19 testing, and more information can be found at www.nghd.org/pr/34-/1175-update-now-3-locations-for-free-covid-19-testing-in-north-ga.html.
"We're urging people to get tested," as testing remains one of the best ways to attenuate community spread of the coronavirus, Jones said. "Come get tested, and then get your flu shot."
The Murray County Health Department holds a drive-thru flu shot clinic Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Murray County Parks and Recreation Department (651 Hyden Tyler Road). Call (706) 695-4585 for more details. On Oct. 6, the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center and the Whitfield County Health Department host a drive-through flu shot mini event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the upper south end portion of the Senior Center parking lot. For more information, call the Senior Center at (706) 278-3700.
