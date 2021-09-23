Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic in Dalton is Tuesday, Oct. 5

This year’s Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic conducted by the Whitfield County Health Department is Tuesday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center.
You’ll remain safely in your vehicle while driving through to get your flu shot from public health staff wearing COVID-19 protective gear. The shot is no-cost if covered by one of several health plans. If paying out of pocket, the cost is still relatively low at $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose flu vaccine for people aged 65 and older.
Both vaccines guard against four different strains of flu. Cash, check, Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Coventry, Humana and United Healthcare insurance will be accepted.
The Dalton Convention Center is at 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway. Call (706) 279-9600 for more information or log onto bit.ly/DriveThruFluShots-Dalton.
