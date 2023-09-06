The highly anticipated drive-thru flu shot clinics are making a comeback in North Georgia. Residents will once again have the opportunity to protect themselves against the flu with this safe, convenient and protective option in October.
Conducted by county health departments in the North Georgia Health District, the clinics are available for individuals ages 18 and older. Participants can remain safely in their vehicle while health department staff administer flu vaccinations.
• Murray County: Monday, Oct. 2, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Murray County Parks and Recreation Department in Chatsworth. For more details, call (706) 695-4585.
• Whitfield County: Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Whitfield County Health Department, 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton. For more details, call (706) 279-9600.
Since 2008, public health departments in Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Murray, Pickens and Whitfield counties have been providing residents ages 18 and older with the opportunity to receive flu vaccinations conveniently and safely from the comfort of their vehicle. With COVID-19 and its variants causing increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, it is crucial to protect against the flu and reduce the risk of contracting both illnesses at the same time.
The clinics will offer the four-in-one, or quadrivalent, flu vaccine to protect against four different strains of flu, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. Additionally, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for individuals ages 65 and older, containing four times the amount of protective antigen to support aging immune systems.
The flu vaccine is available at no cost for individuals covered under various health insurance plans, including Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare and others. For those paying out-of-pocket, the cost is relatively low at $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash and other forms of payment will be accepted, depending on the county.
In addition to providing flu vaccinations, the clinics serve as an opportunity for public health staff and community partners to test and update their plans for setting up temporary Points of Distribution (PODs) during public health crises. Community partners involved in the clinics include local law enforcement, volunteers, businesses and first responders such as the county emergency management agency, emergency medical services and fire department.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu vaccination can significantly reduce flu illnesses, doctor visits, missed work and school days, and flu-related hospitalizations. By getting vaccinated, individuals not only protect themselves but also help prevent the spread of the flu to vulnerable populations, including older adults, young children, pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions.
The most effective way to prevent the flu is by getting a flu vaccination. The clinics provide the most convenient option for North Georgians to receive their vaccination.
For additional details about the clinics, please contact your local county health department.
To learn more about influenza and flu protection, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu/.
