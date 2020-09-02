Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics scheduled this month in Dalton, Chatsworth

Residents wanting an especially safe, convenient way to arm against the flu this year will soon have that opportunity at Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics this month in Murray and Whitfield counties.
The Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics, conducted by county public health departments in North Georgia, will allow people to stay safely in their vehicles, separated from others, while health department staff wear COVID-19 protective gear as they provide flu vaccinations. Clients driving through will also be required to wear a mask or cloth face covering and must be 18 or older.
The area Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics are:
• Whitfield County: Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dalton Convention Center (2211 Dug Gap Battle Road). Call (706) 279-9600 for more details.
• Murray County: Tuesday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Murray County Parks and Recreation Department (651 Hyden Tyler Road). Call (706) 695-4585 for more details.
The four-in-one, or quadrivalent, flu vaccine offered at the clinics will be the regular flu vaccine as well as a high-dose flu vaccine for people 65 and older.
Quadrivalent flu vaccine protects people against four different strains of flu, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.
The high-dose flu vaccine contains four times the amount of protective antigen for immune systems that tend to weaken with age.
The flu vaccine is no-cost for anyone under one of several acceptable health insurance plans such as Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare and others. For those paying out-of-pocket, the cost is still relatively low at $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash will be accepted along with other forms of payment, depending on the county.
While arming residents against the flu at the Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics, public health staff and community partners test their plans for standing up a temporary Point of Dispensing (POD) to rapidly administer medication during a public health crisis. Participating community partners include local law enforcement, volunteers, businesses and first responders such as the county Emergency Management Agency, Emergency Medical Services and fire department.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctor visits and missed days from work and school, and it can prevent flu-related hospitalizations. As people get vaccinated, they are not only protecting themselves, but they are also helping to prevent the spread of the flu to others, including older people, very young children, pregnant women and people with certain health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.
To learn more about influenza and flu protection, log on to the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu.
