Drivers urged to use caution on Dug Gap Battle Road

Matt Hamilton/Daily Citizen-News
Heavy rainfall from storms earlier this month caused a slope failure near Dug Gap Battle Road south of the Dalton Convention Center. The City of Dalton's Public Works Department has performed a temporary fix to contain the slide and is working with engineers to develop a permanent repair plan. The roadway is clear, but the department is advising drivers passing through that part of Dug Gap Battle Road to use caution and remain alert.
