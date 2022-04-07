Young area musicians — or even those who just love watching and listening to a drumline — may want to give consideration to attending Dalton State College, as the school could soon have a drumline.
A drumline would not only increase awareness of Dalton State, but it might boost enrollment, said Jon Jaudon, Dalton State’s executive director of athletics and external relations.
“We have student-athletes from 13 countries” — most of whom “wouldn’t know Dalton State exists” if not for their sport — and “we think drumline could be another pathway into Dalton State, just like soccer is a pathway, basketball is a pathway, golf is a pathway.”
A drumline performing at school athletic competitions and events “would create a fan base for Dalton State and a school spirit that’s currently lacking,” said freshman Kione Kennedy J. Houlstead, who had the idea to start a drumline at Dalton State based on his experiences with drumline at Southwest DeKalb High School. “We want to bring world-class marching arts here to create an experience that can only be found at Dalton State.”
Current Dalton State students interested in what would become the Blue Steel Drumline, as well as area high school upperclassmen, can gain a sense of “how we rehearse and play” this weekend during open practices, Houlstead said.
“We want insanely great people, and we’re not going to play junk.”
Rehearsals are scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, then 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, he said. Attendees can meet on campus at Brown Hall each day, and those interested in more information can email Houlstead at khoulstead@daltonstate.edu.
“I’d like to see a 32-piece ensemble, and our goal is to be the best,” he said. The drumline will be “a brotherhood.”
The drumline “has so much potential, but we need to start local,” Jaudon said. “Maybe some (high school) student already dual enrolled — a fabulous offering — at Dalton State will get” involved.
Jaudon is “100% behind it,” he said. “We haven’t tried it before, and it’s not easy to get something started from the ground up, but we’d love to see it come to fruition, because it would bring a lot of excitement and energy.”
Between athletics, additional student organizations and on-campus residence halls like Mashburn Hall, Dalton State students have begun in recent years to connect more deeply with their school, rather than it only being “a commuter school,” Jaudon said. A drumline “would be another piece of that.”
Houlstead “brings a lot of energy and passion, and he got the idea through student government (so the drumline) is a registered student organization (RSO),” Jaudon said. “He’s achieved that, and as a RSO, he has more access to support from the Dean of Students office.”
Houlstead has been in contact with local high school band directors, he said, as well as with his fellow musicians in the Dalton-Whitfield County Community Band, and they’ve been supportive.
“They’re really in favor of it, and so are alumni,” Houlstead said. “I can’t tell you how many emails I’ve received saying ‘It’s a great idea.’”
