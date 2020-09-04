DSC makes Business Insider list of colleges with the best return on investment

Students receiving a degree from Dalton State College are making a sound investment, according to Business Insider.
The national publication recently released a list of top colleges in the nation with the best return on investment. Dalton State ranked 23 in a tie with the University of Houston. The colleges were ranked using data from the U.S. Department of Education comparing total cost to the median 10-year salary of graduates.
Dalton State, one of 26 institutions in the University System of Georgia (USG), joins other USG schools on the list.
Georgia Tech is ranked 21 while Augusta University ranked 15.
"We have known for years students who choose Dalton State are making a solid investment, and we appreciate being recognized for this," Dalton State President Margaret Venable said. "Dalton State offers a wide variety of rigorous degrees at an affordable cost. Our academic programs prepare students for this region's workforce. Our students are able to obtain employment in rewarding career fields with no or little student loan debt thanks to financial aid and scholarships."
The ranking took into consideration the average cost of attendance ($2,123 per semester in-state for 15 credit hours) for four years and the median 10-year salary of graduates but did not factor in financial aid. With 62% of graduates completing their degree without taking out loans and more than three-fourths of students receiving financial aid, Dalton State's return on investment is even greater, said Jodi Johnson, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
"Return on investment is one of the most common valuation methods used in finance to determine if someone should invest their money," said Corey Shank, assistant professor of finance at Dalton State. "Given the low cost of tuition, our students earn a return on investment of 68%, demonstrating the great value of education Dalton State provides. This is higher than many prestigious schools and our students work with great faculty who prepare them for their future."
