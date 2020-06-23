DSC plans to resume face-to-face instruction fall semester

Dalton State College is preparing to return to campus for face-to-face instruction for fall semester, which begins in August, with physical distancing guidelines and strengthened health and safety protocols in place. And there’s still time for students to enroll.
“It is important for our students to receive the entire college experience,” said Margaret Venable, president of Dalton State. “It is also important for our students to complete their degree program without disruptions to their education while feeling safe on campus. I believe we can safely function on campus this fall if we all are willing to do our part to keep each other and our loved ones safe. We must all cooperate, and we must make use of our four pillars of safety: hygiene, physical distancing, symptom screening and masks in public spaces.”
Dalton State, and all University System of Georgia institutions, are planning to fully reopen this fall following guidelines of the Governor’s Task Force, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Plans are subject to change, and Dalton State has prepared contingency plans in case it becomes necessary to return to remote instruction, which began during spring semester and continues through the summer.
Dalton State’s plan for fall includes:
• A requirement for people on campus to practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet except in the residence hall where a suite is considered a family unit.
• Providing one reusable cloth mask to all students and employees. Masks will be strongly encouraged in all public spaces, and may be required in some areas where physical distancing is not feasible, such as areas in Roberts Library and Bandy Gym.
• Practicing physical distancing for students in classrooms and labs.
• Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting, especially in communal areas with high traffic.
• A continued effort to provide as many services remotely as possible while maintaining the traditional college experience.
• Accommodations to continue instruction should a student or faculty member become ill.
More details about the plan will be posted soon on the “Coronavirus Update” webpage which can be accessed at www.daltonstate.edu.
It is not too late for students to apply or register for fall semester.
“We are looking forward to welcoming new students into the Roadrunner family and seeing our returning students again,” said Jodi Johnson, vice president for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management. “Some of our programs and services may looking different, but we’re committed to giving students the full college experience. We are waiving the application fee until Aug. 1 and no ACT or SAT test scores are required. With our smaller community and affordable tuition, Dalton State is a great place for students to build their future during these uncertain times.”
“Even with the changes we’re putting in place, our commitment to providing a quality education remains,” Venable said. “Students can still expect the same level of rigor and commitment to their success.”
Roberts Library will be open in a limited capacity to the campus community, and many services will continue to be provided virtually.
Events that are typically open to the community will be evaluated on a case by case basis and will require attendees to adhere to physical distancing guidelines.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience, understanding and flexibility as we move forward with this plan,” Venable said. “Working together we’ll help keep each other safe this fall.”
