DSC to co-host Latino Night at Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series

Dalton State College is co-hosting a night of family fun with activities, free swag and information about the college as part of the Off the Rails Summer Entertainment Series in downtown Dalton.
DSC is co-hosting Latino Night with Believe Greater Dalton on Friday, July 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Burr Performing Arts Park. The event is free and open to the public.
"It has been a long year, and we're so excited to be able to host Latino Night along with Believe Greater Dalton," DSC President Margaret Venable said. "We want to celebrate our community and the rich Latino culture here. We also want to introduce the community to our newly created alumni association, Society '63, which we launched during the pandemic. This is our first public event in a while, and we hope to have many more."
Each of DSC's four schools, athletics, the Dean of Student's office, Enrollment Services, the honors program and Society '63 will be represented. Alumni can join Society '63 at the concert. A lifetime membership is $19.63.
"We will have a lot of fun activities for the family," said Vallarie Pratt, director of Government and Alumni Relations. "The School of Education will have literacy activities for kids. The School of Health Professions will have interactive mannequins. The School of Arts and Sciences will have some endangered turtles on hand."
"Society '63 will have a selfie booth to take photos with Rage (DSC's mascot)," she said. "One of our missions with the alumni association is to meet alumni where they are, and they are in the community. So, this event will give us a chance to connect with our alumni and show them the wonderful things Dalton State is doing. Being a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), co-hosting Latino Night seemed like the perfect opportunity."
