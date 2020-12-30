DSC to receive memorial scholarship

This April, the community mourned the passing of Softball Players Association (SPA) Director William "Ridge" Ridgeway Hooks, who was a close friend of the Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau and, more importantly, the Dalton-Whitfield County community. Hooks worked tirelessly to unite the eight softball associations across the country and made Dalton the home of the SPA World Championship Tournament for over 10 years.
Each fall, SPA has been a regular contributor to the City of Dalton Public Safety Scholarship Endowment Fund, providing college opportunities for the dependents of city of Dalton Fire and Police Department employees at Dalton State College. In honor of his memory, the Ridge Hooks Memorial Scholarship Fund will be donating $1,000, bringing this year's total balance to $52,864 in scholarship funds.
"Ridge believed in investing and giving back to the communities where SPA tournaments are held. He loved the people of Dalton and was especially dedicated to those who selflessly serve the community," said Ridge's wife, Ann Hooks. "Our family is proud to help keep this scholarship going forward in memory of Ridge and in honor of the firefighters and law enforcement officers who serve the Dalton area."
"Though Ridge is deeply missed, we are thankful for the fellowship and light he carried with him that brought us together," said Margaret Thigpen, director of tourism for the Dalton Convention and Visitors Bureau and Dalton Convention Center. "With this generous donation, his dedication and support for the Dalton-Whitfield Community will be felt for years to come."
