DSC to show 'Hocus Pocus' at family movie night

Dalton State College is providing a night of fall family fun this month with an outdoor movie.
The movie night is Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m. on the campus quad. The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" will be shown at 8. The movie is free and open to the public. Popcorn and drinks will be provided for free while supplies last.
Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. The movie is cosponsored by DSC's Financial Fitness Learning Center and Believe Greater Dalton Education Partnership. DSC created the Financial Fitness Learning Center to help students learn more about fiscal responsibility, such as navigating student loans, eliminating debt, budgeting and living on your own.
The college will have information available during the movie night about an upcoming FAFSA event on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
