CHATSWORTH — At Bagley Middle School on Wednesday, an army of volunteers met to be placed where they could help most following a tornado Sunday night that killed seven people and injured many more.
“This is our volunteer coordination site and our donation site,” said Gale Buckner, volunteer coordinator for the relief efforts. “If you want to volunteer, you come here and we register you. You tell us if you are here to do manual labor or deliver food. We assign you an area wherever the greatest need is for that day.”
Glove- and mask-clad volunteers took in stacks of donated water, food and cleaning supplies to be distributed. Officials from fire departments, school systems and local governments oversaw teams of cleanup and outreach groups. A representative from the Georgia Department of Public Health, Buckner said, was on hand to help ensure the volunteers minimized the risk of spreading the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
Victims of the tornado could come by the middle school or different distribution sites to receive supplies.
“People can basically shop for what they need,” Buckner said.
Melissa Land, who works for the nutrition program for Murray County Schools, was volunteering on Wednesday.
“Some don’t have anything right now,” Land said. “They pull up and we give them a bucket of food, cleaning supplies and paper products.”
The efforts aren’t just limited to food and supply distribution. Groups disperse into the affected areas to help remove debris and fallen trees. Relief efforts also assist people who lost homes to find lodging.
Shalina Jackson led a group from Holly Creek Baptist Church into the community on Tuesday.
“After everything that happened, we realized that we as a student ministry needed to get out into the community where we lived and get these kids helping their friends," she said. "We put together a team and delivered meals.”
Wednesday morning, Land said, supplies of certain foods were running thin at the site. A few posts on social media later, and the stock was replenished with some to spare.
“People started posting on Facebook and the community came out with so much,” Land said. “I was just about in tears. It was really overwhelming to see. It was a blessing.”
Buckner said she was proud to see a large turnout of volunteers, even with scares about COVID-19 and extra health precautions in place.
“Yeah, we’ve got a few extra steps we’ve got to do due to the crisis we’re in the middle of,” Buckner said. "We all believe that it’s so much worth it to take those extra steps to keep us healthy and keep those we’re trying to serve healthy.”
“We were worried, but we just said God’s going to take care of us,” Land said of the virus. “He’s supplied us with the food, so he’s going to take care of us.”
A lifelong resident of Murray County, Jackson said she’s proud to see her community stick together during the crises.
“It’s been one of the most humbling things that I’ve ever witnessed to see the community coming together the way it has,” Jackson said. “I’ve lived here my entire life, and I could just not imagine not helping.”
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
How you can help
Officials are asking for donations of nonperishable food items, baby formula, pet food, wipes, cleaning products, money, gift cards, water, can openers, diapers, personal hygiene items and clothing at Bagley Middle School between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.