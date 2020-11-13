Dug Gap Battle Road repairs came in under budget

Repairs to a failed slope on Dug Gap Battle Road near the Dalton Convention Center came in about $180,000 under its estimated $700,000 budget, Dalton Public Works Department Director Andrew Parker said.
The Dalton City Council in August approved a $491,008 contract with GeoStabilization International, a firm headquartered in Commerce City, Colorado, to drive large nails into the slope and attach a steel mesh to stabilize it. That contract was a "unit price contract," meaning that if the contractors don't use as many work items as planned the costs will be less.
"The contractor encountered stable rock material at a shallow depth which reduced the overall soil nail anchor lengths," Parker said.
Council members also approve in August a $213,979 contract with Northwest Georgia Paving of Calhoun to grade the slope to prepare it for the stabilization.
On Easter Sunday, Dalton received 6.31 inches of rain in 11 hours, causing a large mudslide that brought mud, rocks and trees onto Dug Gap Battle Road.
The Public Works Department cleaned up the debris and put up barriers to reduce further erosion of the slope.
