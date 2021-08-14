A familiar face is coming back to the city of Dalton’s Public Works Department.
Benny Dunn, who retired as the director of Public Works in 2019, will return as interim director through the end of the year. He will be taking the place of Andrew Parker, who began his duties as Dalton’s new city administrator on Thursday.
Megan Elliott, who has served as a project manager with the department, is being named assistant director.
Dunn retired on Nov. 1, 2019, after more than 23 years of service to the city. He joined the Public Works Department in 1996 as a special projects manager and was promoted to director in 2005.
The impact of his work can be seen all around Dalton, including the Waugh Street bridge over the railroad tracks downtown that now bears his name. He served as project engineer on its construction while working for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
“The city is fortunate to have Benny Dunn return as interim Public Works director through the end of the year,” said Parker. “Benny brings an immense amount of knowledge pertaining to infrastructure management and the public works profession that will serve our city well as we transition this important leadership position within city government.”
Elliott joined the Public Works Department in May 2019. As projects manager, she has provided management and oversight of a variety of projects, grant submissions, maintenance programs and the city’s traffic systems network.
She is a magna cum laude graduate of Southern Polytechnic University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in architecture with a minor in construction management in 2013. She is a member of the American Public Works Association and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.
“The city will benefit from having Megan Elliott serve in the assistant Public Works director role after she has excelled in managing critical infrastructure projects for the department over the last two years,” Parker said. “Megan’s education and broad range of professional experience positions the department for continued success as it works to enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors of the city.”
The city will search for a permanent director for the Public Works Department later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.