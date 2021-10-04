DWMREA holds September meeting

Contributed photo

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently held its September meeting at Western Sizzlin in Dalton. Officers for the 2021-23 term were installed by Penny Howerton, Georgia Retired Educators Association Area 16 director. Bill Weaver, DWMREA fund administrator, and Sally Little, scholarship chair, gave reports on the status of the scholarships and the scholarship fund. Sonya Planzer, membership chair, shared plans of a project for local schools. Dorothy Gray and Twinkle Chitwood, auction co-chairs, reported on news regarding the December auction to benefit the scholarship fund. From left are Howerton; Terry Phelps, past president; Sara Davis, treasurer; Laura Griffin, secretary; and Sandra Derrick, president.