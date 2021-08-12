'Each day is worse than the day before': Hamilton Medical Center asking for 'community's help' in reducing the spread of COVID-19

The number of patients in Hamilton Medical Center who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen by 53% in a little more than a week, and the hospital will suspend some elective procedures effective Monday.
'We're busting at the seams," said Dr. Brian Delashmitt, Hamilton's chief medical officer, in a press release.
According to the press release, as of Wednesday the hospital "had 49 patients who were COVID positive. Of that number, eight were vaccinated and 41 were unvaccinated.
"Unfortunately, those numbers are growing daily, indicating substantial community spread of the virus and that numbers are close to where they were at the height of the pandemic this past January."
Also Wednesday, Hamilton reported 11 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) and five on ventilators (www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2). Information obtained by the Daily Citizen-News shows that on Aug. 2, the hospital reported 32 COVID-19 hospitalizations with four in the ICU and one on a ventilator. Hamilton is licensed for 282 beds; the exact number is in flux due to renovations. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Hamilton Medical Center had four more patients than the hospital had beds for, with some patients being held in the emergency department until beds are available.
"Our current inpatient COVID surge is a new high peak each and every day," Delashmitt said in an email. "Each day is worse than the day before. We are actively creating mitigation strategies for ICU beds and other initiatives to care for these patients. Resources are stretched thin, and we are doing the best we can, but we really need the community's help in reducing the spread of COVID."
"We need people in the community to get vaccinated," Delashmitt said in the press release from Hamilton. "You're far more likely to need hospitalization if you get COVID and you're unvaccinated.
"While there are breakthrough cases with people who are vaccinated getting COVID, these cases are often people with other health issues or immunocompromised systems. Breakthrough cases often have much milder effects with faster recovery.
"We're also seeing the average age of patients with COVID infections trending younger and younger. This is due in large part to older members of the community being vaccinated. In fact, in Whitfield County, 85-90% of people ages 65 and older are vaccinated. The highest occurrence rates of COVID infection is in ages 18-49, which is also the group with lower vaccination numbers."
"Hospitalization rates are climbing with more and more admissions every day," said Dr. Lee Connor, an infectious disease specialist at Hamilton, in an email. "While the health system is prepared for a surge in cases, I cannot stress vaccination and preventative measures enough.
"The cases we are seeing are almost all from unvaccinated individuals. Anyone eligible for the vaccine needs to get vaccinated as soon as possible to give their body time to build immunity. These vaccines are incredibly safe and effective."
In the press release the hospital said vaccinations are available for free through the North Georgia Health District. No appointment or identification is required. The vaccine is available at public health departments.
Talk to your doctor
"For people who are vaccine-hesitant, I encourage you to talk to your physician, your friends and your family," said Michael Hartley, a vascular surgeon, in the Hamilton press release. "There's a lot of information on the internet. Some of it is good information. Some of it, unfortunately, isn't good information. Your primary care physician, in whom you have trust, is who you should reach out to for help filtering through the information that you've encountered."
Hamilton reports that of those hospitalized on Wednesday, 84% were not vaccinated. It reported that 73% of those in the ICU were not vaccinated, and 80% of those on ventilators were not vaccinated.
Hamilton's website does not indicate if any of those patients are under age 12. Ashley Deverell, infectious disease director for the North Georgia Health District, which covers six counties including Whitfield and Murray, said state data show that only one Whitfield County resident under 12 has tested positive for COVID-19 after being hospitalized in the last two months.
"That wasn't necessarily at Hamilton," she said. "The information we have just tells us that a Whitfield County resident was hospitalized."
Delashmitt said in the email that with pediatric hospitals filling up with patients elsewhere, Hamilton is "preparing for a possible pediatric surge."
On Thursday, Hamilton announced it will be suspending many elective procedures because of the pressures from COVID-19.
Delashmitt said the hospital will be "suspending elective procedures that would have a same-day admission from the recovery room. Our hope is that this will help alleviate the current condition of the hospital and the medical staff, whose priority is caring for the many critically ill patients. For appropriate cases, some procedures may continue on an outpatient basis."
Dalton physician Pablo Perez expressed concern that COVID-19 is again surging in the community.
"Many community leaders and citizens are still not setting a good example, downplaying the seriousness of this pandemic by not wearing a mask indoors and sending a wrong message to their fellow citizens," said Perez.
Hamilton does not test for the particular strain of COVID-19 a patient has, so it does not know what percentage of patients there have the delta variant that is sweeping across much of the nation.
"For testing patients, it's just positive or negative," said Connor.
AdventHealth Murray reported Thursday that it has 14 beds and all are occupied. Seven are occupied by patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. None of those patients are under age 12. One is on a ventilator.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports that in the last two weeks 489 Whitfield County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 239 people from Murray County have tested positive.
Whitfield and Murray counties lag behind Georgia as a whole in the percentage of people who have been vaccinated, and Georgia lags behind the United States as a whole.
In Whitfield County, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 39% of those eligible have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 34% have been fully vaccinated. In Murray County, 32% have received at least one dose and 28% are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, for the state as a whole, 47% have received at lease one dose and 41% are fully vaccinated. In the nation, 60% have received at least one dose and 51% have been fully vaccinated.
Additional protections
Hamilton is recommending that people use additional measures in the fight against COVID-19.
"Whether you're vaccinated or not, please wear a mask while out in public," Delashmitt said in the press release. "Also, avoid crowded areas, wash your hands often and social distance. We certainly don't want our situation to go back to where it was about a year ago, but it's on that track. We are all in this together, and it takes all of us to stop the spread of the virus."
