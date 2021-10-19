Early detection is key message for breast cancer awareness

Now, during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it's time to learn what to do to prevent breast cancer and how to detect it early for ourselves or for someone we love.
Breast cancer is when cells in the breast grow out of control. Finding breast cancer early is critical because it’s easier to treat.
Breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women, and as a related consequence, there are men and children whose lives are forever impacted because their wife, mother, aunt, niece, grandma, sister, sister-in-law, mother-in-law has breast cancer. Men can also be diagnosed with breast cancer.
Public health departments in Murray and Whitfield counties are working especially hard during the month of October to call attention to this disease that has affected so many and to encourage early detection.
The Murray County Health Department will have a Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the health department, offering free breast exams from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The health department is at 709 Old Dalton-Ellijay Road in Chatsworth and the phone number is (706) 695-4585.
The Whitfield County Health Department will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the health department's Women's Clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to noon. Free clinical breast exams will be provided as well as goody bags. No appointment is necessary. The health department is at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton (the Women's Clinic is in the back) and the phone number is (706) 279-9600.
Some of the warning signs and symptoms of breast cancer are:
• New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
• Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
• Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
• Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
• Pulling in of the nipple.
• Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
• Any change in the size or shape of the breast.
• Pain in the breast.
These symptoms can happen with other conditions that are not cancer. If you notice any of these symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider right away.
Learn more about the common symptoms of breast cancer and how to prevent it at www.cdc.gov/cancer/breast/resources/print.htm.
We need to win the fight against breast cancer. Early detection is the key!
