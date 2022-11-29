The Dalton Christmas Parade will start at 7 p.m. Thursday, not 6 p.m. as originally scheduled, according to a post on the Facebook page of the Dalton Noon Lions Club, which sponsors the event.
“Due to early voting the Dalton Christmas Parade will start at 7 p.m. not 6 p.m. this Thursday, Dec. 1. Line up will begin @ 5 p.m.,” the post reads.
Early voting is underway at the Whitfield County courthouse for the Tuesday, Dec. 6, runoff for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Election officials have scheduled expanded hours for early voting from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The parade route — which starts near First Baptist Church of Dalton, travels east on Waugh Street, then south on Hamilton Street, right on Morris Street and onto Thornton Avenue — circles the courthouse and would have made it impossible to get to the elections office after 6 p.m.
“No one knew there was going to be a runoff when the parade was scheduled,” said county Board of Elections Chairman Stephen Kelehear. “We really appreciate the Lions Club making this move to make it easier for people to vote.”
To make sure voters have ample opportunity for early voting, the elections board on Tuesday agreed to expand voting hours on Friday, the final day of early voting. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.
