Early voting in Dalton, Varnell starts Oct. 12; the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 4

Voters in Dalton and Varnell go to the polls Nov. 2 for municipal elections.
The deadline to register to vote in those elections is Monday, Oct. 4. Residents can register at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office’s website at sos.ga.gov or at the Board of Elections office in the Whitfield County Courthouse.
Early voting for both cities will take place in the elections office in the courthouse. Early voting will be from Oct. 12 to Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Early voting will also take place on Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters must bring a photo ID.
Other local cities have no contested races this year and will not be having elections.
The contested races are:
• Dalton City Council Ward 2: Incumbent Annalee Harlan and attorney Rodney Craig Miller.
• Dalton City Council Ward 4: Incumbent Gary Crews and former Georgia state senator Steve Farrow.
• Dalton Board of Education: Incumbent Palmer Griffin and Manuel Meza.
• Varnell mayor: Incumbent Tom Dickson and former mayor Anthony Hulsey.
