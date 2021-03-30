Early voting off to slow but smooth start in Whitfield commission District 3 runoff

Fifty-one people had voted by mid-afternoon Tuesday in a runoff for a special election to fill the District 3 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, according to county Chief Registrar Mary Hammontree.
Early voting for the April 13 runoff began Monday in the Whitfield County courthouse. There are 16,354 eligible voters for the District 3 election, some of whom live in the city of Dalton. Hammontree said that so far everything has gone smoothly.
Early voting will continue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until April 9.
Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical in Dalton, and John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education, finished first and second respectively in a five-person race to fill the unexpired term of the late Roger Crossen. Day received 467 votes (29.37%) and Thomas 430 votes (27.04%). Because no candidate received more than 50% of the vote, state law calls for a runoff.
Only residents of District 3 can vote in the runoff. You don’t need to have voted in the special election to vote in the runoff, but you do have to have been registered to vote by Feb. 16 of this year.
Residents can find out if they live in District 3 by looking at their voter registration card or by going to mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. They can also call the county elections office at (706) 278-7183.
The election is nonpartisan, but candidates could list a party affiliation. Day and Thomas listed Republican.
The term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
