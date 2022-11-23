The early voting period for the Tuesday, Dec. 6, runoff for a U.S. Senate seat from Georgia between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will be brief.
Early voting starts Monday, Nov. 28, and ends Friday, Dec. 2.
In Murray County, early voting is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road.
In Whitfield County, early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and on Friday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the elections office in the courthouse.
On Monday, the Georgia Court of Appeals refused to overturn a lower court's ruling allowing counties to offer early voting on Saturday, Nov. 26. Neither Whitfield nor Murray County will hold early voting on Saturday.
Neither Warnock nor Walker received more than 50% of the vote on Nov. 8, forcing the runoff. Warnock received 1,946,117 votes (49.44%) to Walker's 1,908,442 (48.49%).
