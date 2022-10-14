Early voting for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election starts Monday. Early voting will end on Friday, Nov. 4.
In Whitfield County, early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the courthouse.
In Murray County, early voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Murray County Recreation Department on Hyden Tyler Road.
There will be two Saturdays of early voting, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the courthouse in Whitfield County and the recreation department in Murray County.
Oct. 28 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.
On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Locally there will be no contested races. Murray County residents will vote on a measure on whether to allow restaurants to sell distilled spirits by the drink Monday through Saturday. They will also vote on a measure on whether to allow restaurants to sell alcoholic beverages by the drink on Sunday.
Statewide, incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is seeking reelection and is being challenged by Democrat Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel. That is a four-year term.
The race is a rematch of Georgia's 2018 gubernatorial race in which Kemp defeated Abrams by 50.2% to 48.6%.
According to the data analysis website FiveThirtyEight, in the average of the latest polls, Kemp leads Abrams 50.5% to 45% as of Thursday.
Incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faces Republican Herschel Walker and Libertarian Chase Oliver. That is a six-year term.
FiveThirtyEight's average of the latest polls has Warnock leading Walker 48% to 44.2% as of Thursday.
Democrat Charlie Bailey, Republican Burt Jones and Libertarian Ryan Graham are running for lieutenant governor. Incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan did not seek reelection. That is a four-year term.
For Georgia's U.S. House of Representatives District 14, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, incumbent Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene is opposed by Democrat Marcus Flowers. That is a two-year term.
Voters will also decide on several proposed amendments to the state constitution, including one that would allow the pay of officials elected statewide to be suspended if they are indicted for a felony. Another proposed amendment would allow local governments and school boards to provide temporary tax relief to properties that are destroyed or severely damaged by a natural disaster in an area that nationally is declared a disaster area.
