ATLANTA — In the second week of early voting in the 2022 primary election, Georgia’s secretary of state has reported record-breaking numbers.
Through May 10, more than 250,000 Georgia voters had cast their ballots early — a 239% increase from the same point in the early voting period in the 2018 primary election, according to the secretary of state's office. Early voting began May 2.
Several key statewide races are in the primary election including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and congressional seats.
Georgia has had record early voting turnout since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly three times the number on the first day of primary voting in 2018 and double that of 2020, and has continued on that path since.
“The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger stated. “As secretary of state, I promised to strike a strong balance between access and security in our elections, and these numbers demonstrate that I kept that promise and that voters have confidence in Georgia’s elections.”
Turnout is expected to increase during the last week of early voting next week. All counties have mandatory Saturday voting May 14. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24.
To find early voting locations and hours in each county, visit the secretary of state’s My Voter Page at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Numbers through May 10
Total turnout: 254,556
Early in-person: 234,893
Absentee: 19,663
Republican: 146,425
Democrat: 106,188
Nonpartisan: 1,943
Turnout numbers through same day in 2020
Early in-person: 90,393
Turnout numbers through same day in 2018
Early in-person: 69,263
