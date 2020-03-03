Early voting underway for Presidential Preference Primary

Early voting is underway in Whitfield and Murray counties for Georgia's 2020 Presidential Preference Primary.
In Whitfield County, early voting can be done in the Board of Elections office in the courthouse weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, March 20. Saturday voting is on March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Murray County, early voting is at the Murray County Recreation Center (651 Hyden Tyler Road) weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday voting is March 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early voting was moved to the recreation center due to the size of the new voting machines, Murray County Chief Registrar Larry Sampson said.
The Presidential Preference Primary is Tuesday, March 24, with voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the Democratic side, there are 12 candidates on the ballot; five have since dropped out of the race as of Tuesday. On the Republican side, the only candidate is President Donald Trump.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.