Students from Eastbrook and Valley Point middle schools shared their passion for — and knowledge of — technology with City of Refuge youth on Tuesdays during the opening months of 2020.
Most, but not all, of the students were involved with the robotics teams at their schools, said Amy Zock, who coordinates robotics at Eastbrook and teaches STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). The middle school students helped lead City of Refuge's computer coding course, with a section for grades kindergarten, one and two and another for grades three to five.
After a STEM session earlier this year at City of Refuge, the youth were surveyed and could select from various clubs, including a coding club, said Malisa Pedro, program director for City of Refuge's Kids City after-school program. City of Refuge provides an after-school meal for the 100-plus youth who visit daily, but there's also plenty of academic and enrichment time, because "it's important to have those opportunities."
"So many of our kids are children of poverty," Pedro added. "They need to learn this to be successful."
Indeed, Georgia now requires every school to offer some computer science education, Zock said. "It's a whole other language and structure (students) need to be exposed to."
In addition to working with the City of Refuge students on Tuesdays for a couple of months, the participating middle school students designed curriculum to utilize with their charges at City of Refuge, she said. "We discussed it in class each week, and we made some adjustments" as warranted.
Emilee Ptak, an eighth-grader at Eastbrook, was a regular at the City of Refuge sessions, and she "likes the little kids, because they're just really fun," she said. "I didn't expect them to be so well behaved."
Her fellow Eastbrook eighth-grader, Aaron Johnson, was similarly enamored of the City of Refuge youth.
"I love the little kids," he said. "Seeing how happy they get when they complete a small task, I can't even describe that feeling."
He believed he was especially effective with the younger group.
"I can do a couple of different personalities, and I'm energetic and playful with them," he said. "I like seeing them laugh at my jokes."
Ptak is passionate about robotics — "I like everything about it" — and she wanted to expose youth to the world of technology, she said. "It's a good thing for them."
Johnson hoped to impart some of his computer wonderment to the City of Refuge youth.
"I like the possibilities of (technology); because of computers, people can do so many things they couldn't before," he said. "I want to make sure they learn something when they leave here."
Like Ptak, Johnson is involved with robotics, and "I really like being on a team," he said. "I spend a lot of time gaming, and it's another thing to do that gets me out of the house."
The time at City of Refuge also benefited middle school students pondering early childhood education as a career path, Zock said. Though it may seem early to some, "eighth grade is a big time for exploring" potential futures.
Johnson, for example, realized he wants to pursue twin passions, he said. "My focus will be programming and culinary arts."
For the youth at City of Refuge, seeing other students so involved with coding, computers, robotics and technology "helps a lot," Zock said. In addition to pure coding, the enrichment courses taught life skills like problem-solving, but, above all, "we're making (learning) fun."
