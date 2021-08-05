Eastside Elementary School looking for mentors to read to students, have students read to them

Ben Hunt, principal of Eastside Elementary School, said reading is the key skill for students, the basis for all other learning.
And this fall, Eastside Elementary School will partner with Believe Greater Dalton to bring reading mentors into the school to help first- and second-graders work on their reading skills. Believe Greater Dalton (www.believegreaterdalton.com) is an organization sponsored by the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce that is working to improve the community.
"Last year, (then-Whitfield County Schools superintendent) Judy Gilreath called me and said they were looking for a school to pilot this program and asked if we would do it," said Hunt. "We were pleased to be chosen and really excited about this opportunity."
Stephani Womack, Believe Greater Dalton's education partnership director, said the mentors will come in once a week for 45 minutes. They will read to the students, and the students will read to them.
"The program will start the week of Sept. 13," she said. "Sessions for first-graders will happen Monday to Friday from 9:20 a.m. to 10:05 a.m. and for second-graders Monday to Thursday from 10:05 a.m. to 10:50 a.m."
She said they want volunteers who can commit to one day and time for the duration of the fall semester.
"Students will be assigned to a specific mentor so that the student and mentor have the ability to develop a relationship," she said.
Hunt said he, the school's instructional coach and others will meet with the volunteer mentors before they meet with students.
"We are going to teach them some basic strategies they can use with the kids, effective question strategies, things like that, that they can use when the kids read or when they read to the kids," he said.
Hunt said he hopes to have at least nine mentors.
"That will give us one for each class," he said.
But he said he'd certainly love to see even more people volunteer.
The children will be picked by teachers based on how much the teachers think the children need and can benefit from the program.
Those who wish to sign up for more than one day and time may do so. To sign up, go to https://tinyurl.com/3xuf5k88.
