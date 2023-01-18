The Concerned Clergy of Greater Whitfield County hosted ecumenical services on Sunday at Dalton's Shiloh Baptist Church as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday observance. Bishop Kevin Adams was the speaker, and the Community Choir provided music.
Ecumenical services honor Martin Luther King Jr.
- From Staff Reports
