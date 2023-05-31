Colorful Crow Publishing is proud to announce the release of "Sudden Future" by Barbara G. Tucker.
Tucker is an educator, novelist and playwright living in Northwest Georgia. She hails from Maryland and has family in Virginia and the Carolinas. She has taught college students for 45 years and still loves it. She has a husband, son, daughter-in-law and two dogs, Nala and Butter. In addition to writing novels, she has a regular blog, partsofspeaking.blogspot.com, and a podcast, Dialogues with Creators.
Like her other novels, this new release centers on family and the emotions they bring as well as ordinary people living in extraordinary circumstances. "Sudden Future" follows Kevin Elcott, who likes to think he’s on the right track to success: influential position, attractive and uber-competent female friend Felicity, and career prospects. When his mother asks him to put family responsibilities above his own desires and plans, he steps, fully resistant, into a new life. Will he find a way out of his promise to his mother? What will it mean to him and the others in his life?
Tucker has several signing events scheduled including her official book launch being hosted at the Dalton State College library, room 141, on Tuesday, June 6, at 6 p.m. She will speak about her family’s experience with cancer and give guidance to writers on dealing with dialogue.
Some of her other events include:
• A book signing on Wednesday, June 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Caffeine Addicts in Ringgold.
• An author workshop on Saturday, June 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Douglas County Public Library.
• A book signing on Saturday, July 1, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Crazy Book Lady Bookstore in Acworth.
• An author workshop on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sara Hightower Library in Rome where she will teach on "Writing Dialogue."
These and other events will be listed on the Colorful Crow website and Tucker's website. She is available to speak and can be booked by contacting Colorful Crow directly.
"This novel offers a lot to think about in an easy-to-digest, very enjoyable view of the American world of today. Heartily recommend, even for young adults!" — Janet Campbell
"Heartwarming. Refreshing. While this is not my typical read, I found that I quickly got pulled into the story and that I resonated with the characters of Kevin Elcott and Sabra Timothy, Kevin’s mother." — Theresa Schuster
Learn more about Barbara by visiting:
Website: www.barbaragrahamtucker.com
Facebook: Barbara Graham Tucker: For Readers and Writers
Twitter: @BarbaraGTucker
Instagram: barbarag.tucker
