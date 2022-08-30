Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty in Dalton announced Elite Real Estate Partners, broker and agents will join Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty.
Elite Real Estate Partners, formerly Century 21 Belk and Real Living Elite, have been long-time friendly competitors with Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty for the past 45-plus years. The competition over the years have made both companies stronger and now with the shared values of customer service, relationship building and community involvement they will combine forces to serve the Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee real estate markets.
“We are excited to welcome the Elite agents to the Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty family,” said Mike Maret, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty president/broker. “Both companies’ goal is serving the people of Northwest Georgia and the Dalton community with world-class service and now we will be working together to accomplish the goal.”
Darren Payne, owner and broker of Elite Real Estate Partners, takes on a leadership role with Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty as vice president of business development and operations. Co-owner Randy Parker will be an associate broker with the firm.
“Darren and I have had a great working relationship for the past 25 years and we look forward to working with Darren, Randy and agents to continue to promote the real estate business in the Dalton and surrounding areas,” Maret said.
Together, Coldwell Banker Kinard will now have over 150 agents in five offices across two states to serve the real estate needs of Northwest Georgia and Southeast Tennessee.
Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty, founded in 1974 and owned by Bill Blackwood, John Thomas and Maret, has offices in Dalton, Calhoun, Cartersville, Ringgold and Cleveland TN and have been affiliated with Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC since 1982. The company has been awarded the prestigious Coldwell Banker “President’s Award of Honor” for the past four years.
