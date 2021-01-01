Elks Aidmore achieves national accreditation

Elks Aidmore Inc. has achieved national accreditation through the New York-based Council on Accreditation (COA). With offices in Conyers, Dalton, Savannah and Valdosta, Elks Aidmore provides residential treatment, preparation for independent living, independent living and therapeutic foster care.
Elks Aidmore provides over 1.4 million hours of services to nearly 300 children and their families each year, reaching nearly 70 counties in Georgia. Elks Aidmore was founded in 1938 and is the State Major Project of the Georgia Elks Association.
To achieve COA accreditation, Elks Aidmore first provided written evidence of compliance with the COA standards. The process began in the late summer of 2019 and resulted in the eventual uploading of over 2,500 documents supporting the agency's programs and practices. A group of specially trained, volunteer peer reviewers confirmed adherence to these standards during a series of virtual and on-site interviews with trustees, staff and clients in November 2020.
The review resulted in an "expedited" decision by COA's volunteer-based Accreditation Commission, acknowledging Elks Aidmore had successfully met the criteria for accreditation. Elks Aidmore received the highest possible rating on 550 of the 629 individual standards that were rated. Elks Aidmore has been continuously accredited by COA since 1995.
Over 2,000 organizations -- voluntary, public and proprietary; local and statewide; large and small -- have either successfully achieved COA accreditation or are currently engaged in the process. COA accreditation is an objective, independent and reliable validation of an agency's performance. The COA accreditation process involves a detailed review and analysis of an organization's administration, management and service delivery functions against international standards of best practice.
The standards driving accreditation ensures that services are well-coordinated, culturally competent, evidence-based, outcomes-oriented and provided by a skilled and supported workforce. COA accreditation demonstrates accountability in the management of resources, sets standardized best practice thresholds for service and administration, and increases organizational capacity and accountability by creating a framework for ongoing quality improvement.
"COA Accreditation is our gold star, affirming we meet the highest national standards of best practice," Elks Aidmore CEO Abe Wilkinson said. "The accreditation process involved staff at all levels within our agency. Dedicated and compassionate staff, a strong board of trustees and active community involvement and support are essential to the work we do. I am grateful to everyone involved with Elks Aidmore because it requires all of us working together to develop strong programs and outstanding outcomes. Accreditation is a badge of recognition and accomplishment we can wear proudly."
The Dalton office of Elks Aidmore is at 105 N. Pentz St. To learn more about Elks Aidmore and the various agency programs, visit www.elksaidmore.com.
