The Dalton Elks Lodge recently honored outstanding public safety officers, including front row, from left: Game Warden First Class Mark Moyer, Dalton Elks Dedication to Service winner 2022, and Sgt. James Keener, both with Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division; Lt. Tammy Silvers, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office honoree; Detective Jason Robinson, Dalton Police Department, winner of Elks Public Safety Officer of the Year 2022; Sgt. Chris McDonald, Dalton Police Department honoree; Sgt. First Class Stephen Kennedy and Trooper First Class Cody Cantrell, honoree, both with the Georgia State Patrol; Lt. Scott Brock, honoree, and Chief Todd Pangle, both with Dalton Fire Department. Second row, Murray County Sheriff Jimmy Davenport and Sgt. First Class Hubert (Chip) Stuckey, Murray County Sheriff’s Office honoree; Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood; Chris Crossen, assistant chief of Dalton Police Department; Vance Rhodes, Dalton Elks Lodge Chairman PSO; Willy Roberson, Past Exalted Ruler, Dalton Elks Lodge; and Jody Buckner, Exalted Ruler, Dalton Elks Lodge. Not present was Trooper First Class Emilee Shackleford, honoree, Georgia State Patrol. All honorees received dedication to service certificates. All others listed nominated the officers or represented their departments.