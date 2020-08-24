The Dalton Elks provided free backpacks full of school supplies to Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools students on Saturday at the Dalton Elks Lodge.
"This is a really good thing, the way they're giving back to the community and helping those who don't have much," said Giselle Ortiz, a rising senior at Dalton High School who picked up a backpack for herself and one for her sister, Jocelyn, 4, a rising prekindergartner. "It's really cool, especially during this pandemic."
"It's awesome," said Sandra Turner, who brought her two children, Coleston, 6, and Hanleigh, 5, to pick up backpacks. She hopes her children, both students at Westside Elementary, learn "the whole idea of giving back" from this charitable endeavor, as — especially during this time of uncertainty given the new coronavirus (COVID-19) — "we've got to help each other."
"We wanted to make sure (to offer items) they could use," said Debra Pourquoi, a member of the Elks and an elementary teacher at Westwood School. "As a teacher, I see a lot of kids who don't have" all these supplies.
The first 200 students to arrive at the lodge received backpacks. Students had to be accompanied by an adult, unless they were 15 or older.
Each year, Elks chapters receive grants "from the Grand Lodge, and this year, with COVID-19, we were trying to figure out what we could do to help students and parents in need," said Pourquoi. With the $2,000 Gratitude Grant from the Grand Lodge, plus $500 from members, the Dalton Elks obtained various supplies — from pencils and notebooks to highlighters and markers — as well as the backpacks to house them, and members spent Aug. 15 stuffing the backpacks with supplies.
The backpacks "have something for every kid, from prekindergarten to 12th grade," Pourquoi said. "We bought in bulk, and, as a teacher, I know the sites to go on" for the best deals.
"And they get to keep the book bags, too," said Dana Whitmire, exalted ruler of the Dalton Elks. "They're really nice bags, too."
"As a lodge, we do $12,000 in grants annually for the community, and we try to (focus) on places that don't usually receive much government funding, (such as) the Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center and the Northwest Georgia Girls Home," Whitmire said. "We give out scholarships, too," as well as provide "a Christmas breakfast for people in need" and a meal the Sunday before Veterans Day for veterans.
Each backpack also contained a small bottle of hand sanitizer and a mask, Pourquoi said. "We wanted them to be prepared, at least for the first" few days.
The National Retail Federation estimates households spend an average of $117 on classroom supplies for back to school annually, and with an economy hobbled by the pandemic, many families are finding their finances strained this year. Nearly 60 million American workers have filed for unemployment since the pandemic began to ravage the economy this spring, and the national unemployment rate remains over 10%. Metro Dalton’s unemployment rate in June was 7.6%. Metro Dalton is Whitfield and Murray counties. Metro Dalton's unemployment rate was 19.8% in April.
Having to spend $100 or more on school supplies "can make a huge" dent in a family's budget, Pourquoi said. "They're already spending money on groceries" and other expenses.
"Jobs are being cut, hours are down, and people don't have as much money," Ortiz said. With the contents in the backpacks, "you won't have to spend as much on school supplies this year."
"This is why we're Elks," Pourquoi said. "We're hoping to make at least a small impact in our community."
