The home of Emaylee and Roger Grant of Sane Road was selected as Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful's Yard of the Month for August.
The couple has lived in the location for 61 years and has slowly turned it into a delightful country paradise. It has even been the site of 15 weddings over the years.
One yard is chosen each month by the Beautification Committee to bring attention to exceptional yards in Dalton and Whitfield County. The winners receive a yard sign to display for that month and a $50 gift card supplied by Fiddleheads Garden Center in Dalton.
To nominate a yard, visit keepdaltonwhitfieldbeautiful.org or email ahartline@dwswa.org.
Congratulations, Emaylee and Roger!
