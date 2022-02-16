An emergency, temporary repair of the roof of Dalton's John Davis Recreation Center should begin within days, according to City Administrator Andrew Parker.
Members of the city Finance Committee voted 4-0 to approve a $62,505 contract with Southeastern Services of Dalton for the work last week. The Finance Committee is composed of the City Council members. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
"Our architect (Dalton's Gregg Sims) tells us this is a very competitive quote from a contractor he has used for roof repairs before," said Parker. "My understanding is this will be a three-week process. They will have to pull the existing roof off and put the new insulation and install the new roof."
The rec center is in the 36-acre James Brown Park at 904 Civic Drive.
At the Finance Committee's January meeting, Parker showed photos of the ceiling in the large meeting room on the second floor of the rec center. Many of the tiles had water stains and what appeared to be mold. Some were sagging or had even fallen out.
"We had a contractor come in (two weeks ago) and remove (those tiles)," Parker said. "We were very pleasantly surprised by the good condition of the steel decking. There were very few rusted areas. "
Parker said even though there was little rust, the leaks need to be addressed in order to prevent structural damage to the steel decking on the roof.
The repair will be funded by the city's share of the four-year, $66 million 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). A SPLOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in the city.
The 2020 SPLOST referendum included $11.175 million for renovations to the John Davis Recreation Center as well as two FIFA-size soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. The SPLOST proposal as presented to the public indicated the city would build a new John Davis Recreation Center.
City officials had planned to use $8.5 million of the SPLOST money to completely rebuild the rec center. But city officials said the soccer complex had been "under-budgeted" in the SPLOST and was going to cost more than planned, leaving less money for the rec center.
The latest plans call for $7.075 million of the city's share of the SPLOST to go to the soccer complex project and $4.1 million to the John Davis Recreation Center renovations. City officials now say they plan to renovate the rec center, not replace it.
City officials said Sims, who is designing the rec center renovation, has told them the building is structurally sound.
Parker said Sims is working on the final design and it will likely take about 18 months to complete the renovations. The city is also building an aquatics center on the northeast portion of James Brown Park. Parker told the City Council members the architect for that project, Dalton's KRH Architects, is working with Sims to design a unified campus for the park. Parker said current plans call for the outdoor swimming pool at the rec center to remain.
The aquatics center will be built with a mixture of funds from $21 million in bonds issued by the city last year and the city's fund balance. The city will receive $8.9 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Parker said the city will use that money to pay for public safety, freeing up money for projects such as the aquatics center.
The aquatics center is expected to have a 50-meter, competition-size swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that could be used for physical therapy.
Parker said Sims will oversee the emergency ceiling repair so it fits into his overall design for the renovations of the rec center.
