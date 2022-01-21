Emergency roof repair approved for the John Davis Recreation Center, city officials still working on the total renovation of the building

Those who have been in Dalton's John Davis Recreation Center during the past few years may have noticed the ceilings.
Many of the tiles have water stains and what appears to be mold. Some are sagging or have even fallen out.
The city's Finance Committee, which is comprised of City Council members. recently approved a request by City Administrator Andrew Parker for an emergency repair to the roof to stop the water damage and to remove the damaged ceiling tiles.
The repair will be funded by the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).
Parker said he did not yet have an estimate on how much the project will cost.
"We are still working with the architect and contractor on that," he said. "I don't have numbers for that."
The rec center is in the 36-acre James Brown Park at 904 Civic Drive.
A four-year, $66 million SPLOST approved by voters in May 2020 included in the referendum $11.175 million for renovations to the John Davis Recreation Center as well as two FIFA-sized soccer fields at Heritage Point Park. The SPLOST proposal as presented to the public indicated the city would build a new John Davis Recreation Center.
City officials had planned to use $8.5 million of SPLOST money to completely rebuild the rec center. But Parker said the soccer complex had been "under-budgeted" in the SPLOST and was going to cost more than planned, leaving less money for the rec center.
"The soccer fields project plan development occurred prior to most other city SPLOST projects, and during the process, it became apparent rather quickly that the original estimation was far too low," said city of Dalton Communications Director Bruce Frazier. "Engineer’s estimates on the soccer project increased to $7 million once a preliminary plan was developed. At that point, the current administration revised the internal allocation of the original $11.175 million to $7.075 million for the soccer complex project and $4.1 million for the John Davis Center renovations."
City officials said Dalton architect Greg Sims, who is designing the rec center renovation, has told them the building is structurally sound.
"The building needs some work, no doubt," said Mayor David Pennington. "But it doesn't need to be replaced."
City officials said they are planning to renovate the rec center, not replace it.
"We are trying to spend taxpayers' dollars wisely, and when we have architects and contractors tell us that the building can be renovated, that it has great bones, we believe that it makes the most sense economically to renovate it rather than tear it down and build a new building," said Parker.
Parker said Sims is working on the final design and it will likely take about 18 months to complete the renovations.
Parker said the renovated building will likely have blue, gabled roofing similar to the pavilion at the nearby Ronnie Nix Soccer Complex.
"We want this (James Brown Park) to look like one complex," said Parker.
City Council member Steve Farrow asked if the renovated center will still have the outdoor swimming pool, especially as the city is moving forward with an aquatics center that is expected to have a 50-meter, competition-sized swimming pool as well as a 25-yard by 25-yard multipurpose pool that could be used for physical therapy.
Parker said current plans call for that pool to remain.
"What we have heard from the swimming community is that they still think there's a need for an outdoor pool," he said. "We've had a couple of contractors look at (the pool) and tell us it's in pretty good shape."
Parker said Sims will oversee the emergency ceiling repair so that it fits into his overall design for the renovation of the rec center.
