Emergency shelters make changes because of COVID-19

Winter hasn't officially started, but Dalton's Greater Works founder Robert Hill has already opened the organization's day center at 1001 S. Thornton Ave. as a warming center for the homeless one night.
"It was the Monday a couple of weeks ago, when it got down low and we had some icing, and freezing rain," he said. "We opened up and brought in about 15 people."
Hill founded Greater Works 25 years ago to serve Dalton's homeless and indigent community. It provides meals and a place for people to shower and do their laundry. And when the temperature drops well below freezing, it opens up as an emergency shelter.
But when Hill opened the emergency shelter recently, he made some changes because of the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the chances of the disease spreading.
"We took their temperatures when they came in, issued them a mask, separated them by 6-foot intervals," he said. "We allowed them in at dark and they left the next morning. Then we cleaned up and sanitized the place. It's different from what we have done in the past, but it keeps them out of the weather and off the street. Everything went well. There were no problems."
Hill said he plans to keep those procedures in place if he needs to open up the emergency shelter again.
Providence Ministries President Roy Johnson said that organization hasn't opened up its emergency warming shelter so far. But there will be some changes when it does.
"We've been having a lot of talks about that," he said. "We can't turn them away."
Providence Ministries' headquarters, men's shelter, substance abuse programs and other services are housed at 711 S. Hamilton St., which is where it operates an emergency warming shelter. Johnson said in addition to social distancing and other steps, they likely won't be allowing people into the men's shelter.
"We'll probably put them in the chapel," he said. "We haven't completely decided that yet. But if we let them into the men's shelter, COVID could get into there."
Both organizations report they have also made changes in their daily operations since this spring because of COVID-19.
"The biggest change is we haven't been open for baths and laundry and things like that," said Hill. "We've hoped by now we could open back up and let people come in for showers or to do laundry. But my volunteers who are working there still aren't comfortable with that."
Greater Works still serves lunch five days a week, but it is serving it in to-go boxes rather than allowing people into its day center.
"We are still doing night-time dinners," Hill said. "But it has been just in the last month that we let them in for the dinners. We leave that up to the team that is doing dinner that night. If they are comfortable with it, we allow people in. We don't serve at a food bar like we did before. We have them sit at a table spaced 6 feet apart, and we serve them at the table. We check their temperatures. If the team working that night wants them to wear a mask, we issue them a mask and they have to wear it except when they are eating. We also let them in for our Sunday morning breakfasts."
Johnson said Providence Ministries now tests men for COVID-19 before they are allowed into the men's shelter, and it conducts random tests of residents and staff. It has also set up an area where residents who test positive for COVID-19 can quarantine, which he said has been needed.
"We have to be very careful because everyone is in such close quarters," he said.
Staff members are required to wear masks, as are people coming in for drug and alcohol treatment programs.
Providence Ministries continues to serve three meals a day, 365 days a year. But it now serves them in to-go boxes. Diners are not allowed inside, but some tables have been set up outside for people to eat their food.
Providence Ministries served its Thanksgiving dinner in to-go boxes and Johnson said it will be serving its Christmas Day dinner in to-go boxes as well.
"Because we can't allow people inside, we won't be doing our toy giveaway," he said.
