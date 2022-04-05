Local emergency leaders from Murray and Whitfield counties participated alongside other officials from across the states of Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee in a 24-hour course titled “Emergency Operations Center Operations and Planning for All Hazards Incidents" at the Whitfield County Emergency Management’s EOC.
The local agencies were:
• City of Dalton Fire Department
• Cleveland-Bradley County Emergency Management Agency
• Murray County Fire Department
• Whitfield County E-911
• Whitfield County Emergency Management Agency
• Whitfield County Fire Department
• Whitfield County Schools
The course focused on the core functions, processes and best practices necessary to ensure the effective and repeatable performance of an emergency operations center at any level. The course included classroom lectures and a mock tabletop natural disaster exercise, which required the activation of the EOC.
"We are very thankful to Whitfield County Emergency Management for hosting this class," a spokesman for the Murray County Fire Department said. "The knowledge and skills gained from this course have prepared and empowered all our local agencies to perform at the highest level."
The course was taught by the National Emergency Response and Rescue Training Center (NERRTC) of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX). NROTC-TEEX was established in 1998 to enhance the capabilities of emergency responders and local officials to prepare for, respond to and recover from catastrophic events resulting from natural events, man-made accidents or terrorist attacks. Congressionally mandated and partially funded by the Congress, NERRTC was a founding member of the National Domestic Preparedness Consortium (NDPC).
