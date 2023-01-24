Director Curtis Rivers Jr. along with The Emery Center Board Members would like to show their appreciation to supporters and friends of The Emery Center with an Appreciation Day on Saturday, Jan. 28, between 1 and 4 p.m.
It will be an afternoon of tours, door prizes, light refreshments, music and fellowship. Membership applications will be available. Admission is free; however, donations are greatly appreciated.
The Emery Center is an African American heritage cultural center in downtown Dalton at 110 W. Emery St.
