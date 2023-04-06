The Emery Center was shut down for more than two years during the height of the COVID-19 crisis. But since September 2022, the multicultural heritage museum and site of a former school for Black children has been open to the public once again.
Henry Parks, a retired state trooper and an Emery Street School graduate, volunteers regularly at the center. He remembers playing regulation basketball — on dirt — in an area that is now paved parking. Sometimes, jail detainees across the road hollered at him and his classmates during games, he said. and he remembers being forced to use the back door at restaurants around town.
“You always had this thought running in the back of your mind: ‘Is it always going to be this way until I leave earth?’” Parks said.
The Emery Center — with its 14 rooms and wall upon wall of carefully collected papers, pictures, artifacts and memorabilia — is a testament to what once was. Director Curtis Rivers, a graduate of the school, gives tours on Wednesdays at designated times and throughout the week by appointment. He also coordinates school reunions and has led restoration efforts on the building. His wife, Patricia Rivers, was the center’s historian for years until her passing in June 2022.
Now Curtis Rivers handles the center’s day-to-day operations with assistance from volunteers like Parks. The pool of volunteers is slowly dwindling.
“Most of our volunteers were graduates of the school,” Rivers said. “They’re 75 and 80 years old now. I think the last class only had 14 graduates.”
Still, school groups, organizations, visitors to Dalton and others continue to take tours. There are no pricey display cases or museum quality lighting, but what visitors witness holds immense story-telling value.
There’s a drawing from the 1860s of a whipped slave with welts across his back.
A sign from the segregated South reads, “No Dogs, Negroes, Mexicans.”
Separate drinking fountains for Blacks and whites from Montgomery, Alabama, transport visitors to a time before the Civil Rights Movement.
Alongside those disturbing reminders of the past, there are stories of hope and inspiration. There are the booming words of Martin Luther King Jr. from his landmark “I Have A Dream” speech that play from a cassette player.
A newspaper clipping from President Barack Obama’s inauguration day is pinned to a bulletin board.
The Cornelia M. Easley Media Center is filled with pictures and memorabilia of history-making Black Daltonians. The first Black police officer for the city of Dalton. The first Black Daltonian to play professional baseball. The first Black Miss Dalton.
In all, the Emery Center traces the tribulations and triumphs of the Black community, while also keeping a watchful eye on the history of the area — including Native American history and information about individuals associated with the rise of the carpet industry. The center is housed in the former Emery Street School, which before integration was the only school Black children in Dalton could attend.
The Emery Center was years in the making and Rivers credits scores of people — including the center’s board — in bringing the dream of such a center to Dalton.
The Emery Street School opened in 1886 on the edge of downtown Dalton and served Black children between the ages of 7 and 16. It became the only school for Black children in either the county or city school systems.
But a fire in 1909 destroyed the building. It was rebuilt and served children from kindergarten through the 12th grade through 1967. Then, under the direction of Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Clifford Hale, students at Emery Street School were integrated into schools that up to then were white-only.
The building was later turned into City Park Junior High and then City Park Elementary for fifth- and sixth-grade students. When that school moved north to the former Dalton Junior High School, the city of Dalton took ownership of the building. City leaders proposed the building be demolished, but a concerned group of citizens took up the cause to save the building. One half was turned into the Whitfield-Dalton Day Care Center, and in 2001 work began on the other half as the Emery Center.
The building that would house the Emery Center was in disrepair. Through a combination of grants and donations, a new $27,000 roof was installed. In 2003, the center’s board of directors signed a 20-year lease with the city, and The Emery Center was soon classified as a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
Today, the Emery Center’s biggest expense is utilities, which can climb to $1,300 a month during intense cold or heat. Shutting off heat and air isn’t an option, Rivers said, as doing so can result in burst pipes and ruining the carefully preserved displays.
Shortly before the COVID shutdown, a generous donor gave the center more than 100 dolls, many of them antiques. Another painted a mural of a train depicting the “Great Migration,” a period of history in which many Blacks exited the South to avoid Jim Crow laws.
Of the many rooms in the museum, the “Down Home” room often gets some of the most cheerful responses as older visitors enjoy the nostalgia of household items that were used in generations past.
“They open up down here,” Rivers said, “but upstairs in the slavery room, they’re real quiet. Some of them tear up.”
There are no pricey display cases. But what is there has been lovingly preserved with the care of someone who knows its value.
Rivers carefully replaces a thumbtack holding a photo on a wall. In another museum, it might be framed behind glass. But they make do with what they have. They’ve had a lifetime to practice.
There was no bus service when students attended Emery Street School, so students mostly walked. Rivers passed by two white schools on his way to Emery. Often, a train would be parked on the tracks. Students simply crawled underneath to get to the other side.
This could be the first year since 2019 there has been an Emery class reunion.
In normal times, graduates hold reunions every two years. But since the last one, seven graduates have passed away, Rivers said. A committee will decide later this year whether to hold another one.
Tours are available starting at 10:15 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and can be booked by appointment on other days of the week. Face masks and sanitizer are available for those who want them.
The center is at 110 W. Emery St. at the corner of South Pentz. Call the Emery Center at (706) 277-7633 or (706) 2807695 for reservations or event bookings.
Dalton Daily Citizen staff writer Jamie Jones contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.