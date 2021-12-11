Employers match with young potential workers at Career Connect in Murray County

ETON — Pleasant Valley Innovative School students were able to gain information about local careers from industry professionals in one place recently during Murray Works' first Career Connect.
"They answered lots of questions and provided a lot of information," said junior Austin Welch. "It was nice to look around and see my options."
"It's a unique experience we don't get very often," Welch added. "For them to come here, it's exciting."
And it saves students "time and money on gas" they might spend visiting each company looking for work, said junior Corey Herring. "I'm interested in the" U.S. Navy, and "I filled out an application."
Business representatives present on Dec. 3 "made us feel welcomed, and that we matter," said junior Kasey Roysdon. "I've wanted a job since I was 13, and I work at Wendy's now, but I know that's" unlikely a long-term career, so the Career Connect "definitely helps" with career planning.
Having several businesses in one spot for students "makes it easier to plan ahead" for those considering the workforce following graduation, said senior Tyler Morgan, who met with a representative from Regions Bank, where he hopes to work. The process was "a lot easier than I thought."
Murray County Schools, Dalton State College and Georgia Northwestern Technical College are partners in Murray Works, which launched this year at no cost for students in grades 6-12. The Murray County Chamber of Commerce and the county Industrial Development Authority created Murray Works, which will provide Murray County Schools students with a program that will prepare them for internships and/or careers in the county, in order to meet local workforce needs and strengthen ties between industry and education.
"We're laser-focused on helping our industries and businesses in Murray County — whatever they need — and, especially right now that (includes) getting employees" matched with employers, said Eli Falls, chamber president and CEO. "I feel we're up to the challenge, and I couldn't be happier with (this event)."
Pleasant Valley was the first to host Murray Works Career Connect — additional fairs are planned for Murray County High School and North Murray High School in the spring of 2022 — and Pleasant Valley was an ideal school to start with, because most students have flexible schedules, meaning they can start school later in the day, or leave school earlier, for work, said Falls, also president and CEO of the Industrial Development Authority. That "flexibility" makes them all the more alluring for employers, either as interns or full/part-time employees.
Murray Works, and its programs like Career Connect, can help with the “labor shortage” in the county, Murray County Schools Superintendent Steve Loughridge observed earlier this year. “A lot of our businesses are struggling to find competent, qualified help — everybody is searching for employees right now — and this will provide support to help meet the labor demand from local businesses.”
Many local companies, including Hamilton Medical Center, AdventHealth and Engineered Floors, were represented, and representatives from each business took turns discussing their employer with students in the school's auditorium prior to the start of Career Connect "so students knew more before going in," said Barry Gentry, chief operating officer of the chamber and executive director of the Downtown Development Authority. "We surveyed kids (in advance) to see what their interests were and tried to get" employers to match most of those interests.
Students "seem so hungry to talk to these employers, and we told them 'Don't be shy,'" Gentry said. "Be candid, and ask questions."
Students were "very receptive," said Sarah Thompson, who works in human resources for Hamilton Medical Center. "Word of mouth is the best publicist, (as) students tell other students about us."
"It was great to bring awareness to students, (as) any high school student needs a little direction," said Judean Guinn, chief nursing officer for Hamilton Medical Center. "They think only of doctors and nurses, but we need" many other workers, from maintenance and cleaning to food service, and "there are plenty of entry-level positions, too."
"I can't put a value on how much it means to us to have our business partners come out and meet with our kids," said Dusty Strickland, assistant principal for Pleasant Valley. "We're really excited the chamber is doing all this, and we can't thank them enough, because this is invaluable."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.