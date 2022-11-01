Beginning Monday, Nov. 7, Hamilton Health Care System will provide Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training in the Winkler Education Building, 1275 Elkwood Drive.
This six-month course has shift-friendly classes that are scheduled two days a week. Graduates of this EMT-B course may take the Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (A-EMT) course afterward, if desired. All students are required to pass the course and the National Registry practical and written exam to become certified.
Enrollment is now open for this program.
To register or for more information, call (706) 272-6584.
