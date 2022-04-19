Dalton Public Schools employees will see a $2,000 supplement on their salaries at the end of this month.
The Dalton Board of Education voted 5-0 Monday to approve the payments.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the state legislature approved one-time supplements of $2,000 for public school employees, whether they be full or part time, said Theresa Perry, Dalton Public Schools' chief financial officer. "We are getting revenue (from the state) to cover 80%" of the $2 million it will cost Dalton Public Schools to provide those $2,000 supplements to approximately 1,000 employees.
Perry also informed the school board members the system will receive less in equalization funding for fiscal year 2023 than the record-high $5.5 million Dalton Public Schools was allotted for the 2022 fiscal year. Perry estimates $4.48 million in equalization funding from the state for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.
Equalization funding ranks school systems by property wealth per number of students, then allots funds to school systems that have less property wealth per student than the state average, she said.
"Equalization is wealth per child, and wealth is measured in property value."
Perry estimates a general fund balance of $23.2 million at the start of fiscal year 2023.
The school board seeks “to stay north of $16.5 million” with the general fund, said Chairman Matt Evans. “That’s generally where we want to be.”
Perry's latest budget draft includes a $2 million increase in salary and benefits.
The average salary improvement for teachers would be 3.5% with a minimum increase of 2.4%, she said.
"The lower your salary, the bigger your percentage increase."
Perry also aims for the school system to increase the pay scale for support staff, like School Nutrition workers and custodians, "to compete in the local market," she said. "Our custodial scale (currently) starts at $9.70" an hour, which is not competitive when "fast-food" restaurants are offering starting wages of $15-$17 an hour.
She'd like for the school system to boost starting wages for custodians and School Nutrition employees to $11 an hour, as there are other advantages to working in a school versus the private sector that can overcome a lower salary, she said. For example, hours are usually more "normal" at schools, holiday work is rare, and "we offer benefits."
Dalton Public Schools also needs to add classrooms to Roan School and Westwood School sooner rather than later, another consideration for board members as they look at future budgets, Perry said. Those are "very small elementary schools," with 32 and 33 classrooms, respectively — none of Dalton Public Schools' other elementary schools has fewer than 48 classrooms.
And Roan "has had mobiles there since 1985," serving as auxiliary classrooms, she said. "We've used the life of those mobiles, and then some."
Dalton Public Schools currently has 7,799 students, 107 more than at this point a year ago, said Superintendent Tim Scott.
"We're moving in the right direction and hopefully will continue that."
Dalton Public Schools will hold required public meetings regarding the budget and millage (property tax) rate in May and June, Perry said. The school board members will likely approve a tentative budget and property tax rate next month.
Perry currently assumes no change in the property tax rate for fiscal year 2023. The school board members are scheduled to approve a final budget for fiscal year 2023 in June and approve a final property tax rate in August.
The school board members approved an operating property tax rate for last year of 8.095 mills, with debt-service millage of 0.57 mills. That was the first millage reduction in 13 years, as the millage rate had been 8.2 mills for the prior seven years. The debt-service millage rate of 0.57 mills is for general obligation bonds approved by voters in November 2017 for Hammond Creek Middle School, which opened for students this school year.
