The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services opens to general public households on Thursday.
All households participating in the program must meet the income criteria; be responsible for paying the cost of energy for home heating directly to the supplier; and be United States citizens or aliens admitted to the U.S. for lawful, permanent residence.
To apply, applicants must provide their most recent heating bill, electric bill, proof of household income, proof of valid Social Security number, proof of citizenship with a valid picture identification and/or alien status.
To apply for assistance, you must call the service center in your county for an appointment. Due to COVID and the flu, appointments are only being scheduled over the telephone. You will have to come into the service center to complete your application.
Assistance is in the form of a one-time payment on behalf of the eligible household to help offset the cost of heating their homes. The checks are issued directly to the home energy supplier. No checks can be issued until North Georgia Community Action Inc. receives the funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services. Assistance is on a first-come, first served basis, while the funds last.
Any low-income resident of the county who feels their household qualifies for the program should contact the North Georgia Community Action Inc.’s Community Service Center for their county of residence beginning Thursday at 8:30 a.m. If you are unable to get through on the phone line, please be patient and keep trying. Continue calling until you reach someone. Do not leave messages as they will not be returned.
Service center phone numbers:
• Catoosa County: (706) 858-0926
• Chattooga County: (706) 857-0729
• Cherokee County: (770) 345-6531
• Dade County: (706) 657-4664
• Fannin County: (706) 632-2854
• Gilmer County: (706) 635-5858
• Murray County: (706) 695-5913
• Pickens County: (706) 692-6803
• Walker County: (706) 638-0818
• Whitfield County: (706) 226-7241
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.